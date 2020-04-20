Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has signed the Kano State Infectious Diseases Regulation Law 2020, to allow him deport Almajiris who are non-indigenes of the state.

The governor disclosed the development on the new regulation on Sunday when he received a situation report from the State’s Task Force on COVID-19 and the fundraising committee at the Government House in Kano.

The new law empowers the governor to take any action necessary to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the state.

This includes closing down places of worship, market places, motor parks, public gathering and any other activity that may likely lead to the spread of the infection.

Ganduje stated that the state government had set up a high-powered Almajiri committee under the leadership of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chairman Tsangaya Schools Committee, Murtala Garo.

“We closed all schools in the state to curb the spread of the pandemic but we found out that existence of Almajiri schools is constituting a stumbling block,” the governor said.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Kano State has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

