The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has terribly exposed Nigeria’s poor healthcare system.

Many Nigerians have agonised for decades over the poor attention paid by the governing elite to improving the nation’s healthcare system which has been rotting away for years.

Many public office holders routinely seek medical treatment abroad for the most minor of health scares, leaving ordinary Nigerians to bear the brunt of an inefficient system.

Other Nigerians that can afford it, or lucky enough to crowdfund, are also forced to seek medical treatments abroad because of Nigeria’s poor system.

The coronavirus pandemic system sweeping the world has overwhelmed a lot of health systems across the world, and there are concerns that it could be especially bad news for Nigeria if the virus gets out of hand.

In a taped statement on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Gbajabiamila said the transmission of coronavirus at a scale for which the nation’s systems are not prepared is the biggest threat. “None of us living in Nigeria today has ever experienced a time such as this. At this moment, when our determination to succeed is surpassed only by our recognition of the dire consequences of falling short; we’re hopeful that our best efforts will be enough.

“This crisis has exposed in the worst possible way the evident weaknesses of our health system. “After this is over and moving forward, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we will never again come upon a moment such as this, as ill-equipped as we are now,” he said.

The Speaker commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as well as state governments for their ongoing efforts to manage the outbreak and alleviate adverse social and economic impact on Nigerians.

He said the House will continue to support efforts to make sure Nigerians make it through the difficult time with dignity and peace of mind.

Gbajabiamila called on members of the public to cooperate with authorities and adhere to instructions designed to slow down the rate of transmission in the country.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

