Following the alarming spread of the novel coronavirus in Kano State, many lives have been lost owing to the virus.

These deaths recorded include some prominent figures as follows:

1. Prof AU Dikko

2. Prof Ibrahim Ayagi

3. Adamu Iliyasu Dal former chairman Civil service commission

4. Nasiru Maikano Bichi

5. Dr. Musa Umar Gwarzo

6. Malam Musa Ahmad Tijjani – a former editor of.leadership Sunday

7. Dahiru Rabiu – a former Grand khadi, Kano state

More details later…

