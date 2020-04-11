Following the 14-day lockdown order of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to curb the spread of COVID-19, there was unrest in the Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Areas of Lagos State on Saturday afternoon as hoodlums took to the heavily residential areas to rob citizens and loot shops in the local markets.

The two affected local governments in Lagos are the suburbs of the state with Ogun.

It was gathered that some shops in the Jankara market in the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area were looted by the hoodlums who carted away prized items.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who Confirmed the incident, said that arrest is being made in respect to the crime.

He said some of the locations where the incident happened fall under the jurisdiction of the Ogun State Police Command but the Lagos State Police Command has deployed its officers to the affected areas.

He said, “Those social miscreants create a scene and pretend to fight each other but we have deployed our officers round to deal with them.

“A lot of arrests have been made and I will give more updates as soon as I get further reports.

“We are working with the Ogun State Police Command on that and operations is ongoing.

“Some of the affected areas fall under Ogun and Lagos but we are working with the Ogun Division already because crime has no boundary.” He said.

