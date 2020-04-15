The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede has recovered from the coronavirus disease, after testing negative twice to the disease.

Babandede made the announcement of his recovery on his Twitter handle.

Babandede had earlier on March 29 issued a statement on him testing positive to the virus upon his return from the United Kingdom on March 22.

But three weeks after, he described his recovery as a victory from God.

The Comptroller-General also thanked everyone for their support since he was hit by the dreaded disease.

“I just received my 2nd Negative report on COVID-19, I will like to thank all of u for your supplications. This victory is from God, we thank Him for giving me the opportunity to have the experience which is more than my education and public service,” he said.

