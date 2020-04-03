Susan Okpe, 62, the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Benue State has been moved to the isolation center in Abuja for further treatment.

This is coming after Susan shared a video online where she lamented about the poor condition of the isolation center where she was been treated. She also insisted that the medical doctor assigned to treat her identify himself before he can gain access to her, leading to dispute between her and the management of the isolation center.

The request for her movement to Abuja which was sent to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire was approved.

It was disclosed that her evacuation was to ensure proper management of her case and also put to rest the several controversies that trailed the case, as well as absolute containment of COVID -19 in Benue State.

Dr. Ehanire directed the State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu and the Chief Medical Director of FMC Makurdi to facilitate her movement to Abuja.

On March 28th, Gov. Samuel Ortom announced the confirmation of the first coronavirus case to the press, adding that her name was disclosed to enable those who might have had contact with come forward for testing and isolation.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

