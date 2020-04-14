Folllowong the sixth patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Kaduna. The task Force on COVID-19 in Kaduna has expressed concern that the risk assessment of the pandemic is troubling.

It mentioned that there could be as high as 57,000 new cases in the state if there is no effective enforcement and implementation of the lockdown order.

The sixth confirmed COVID-19 case is a male patient who returned from Lagos state to Kaduna with a commercial vehicle after he tested positive for the deadly disease.

The state government has therefore embarked on massive enforcement of the lockdown especially to stop inter state travels till further notice as part of measures to avoid community transmission of the disease.

Kaduna State Commissioner For Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who is leading the operation noted in an interview that it is important for people to observe the lockdown for as long as it is in effect for their own safety.

