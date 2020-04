The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has begun operation at the testing center in Kano, after it suspended operation on April 22 after it ran out of testing kits.

Nigerians had earlier decried the continous suspension of COVID-19 testing in the state which has recorded many mysterious deaths.

The NCDC Director General, Chikwe Ihekwazu announced the reopening of the testing center on his Twitter handle this afternoon.

