The Katsina State Government has announced that it will begin a house-to-house search for residents of the state who recently returned from Lagos, Abuja and other states that have recorded cases of Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Information and Chairman of Katsina COVID-19 Sub Committee, Haddi Mohammed Tsirika made the announcement today.

Tsirika said the house-to-house search became necessary as some indigenes of the state returned followed bushpaths and evaded medical screening at the inter- state borders.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

