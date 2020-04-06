Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has directed that all workers in the mainstream of the state service should resume work effective today.

On resumption, the affected workers are expected to be providing skeletal services from 10:00am to 2:00pm daily which will be maintained for a period of one week.

This directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Civil Service in the state, Idris Usman.

According to Usman, all public/private Tertiary Institutions, secondary and primary schools are to remain closed till further notice.

Workers are therefore asked to, on resumption, continue to observe the social distancing policy, consistent washing of hands and application of sanitizers to ensure that possible COVID-19 spread is reduced in the state.

It could be recalled that on March 26, the state government ordered all workers in both the state and local government councils to sit at home with a view to curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic pending the review of the situation by experts.

