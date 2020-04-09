The ban placed on religious gathering as part of the social distancing regulations recommended by the federal government and the World Health Organization (WHO) to curb the spread of COVID-19 has been lifted in Kogi State by the State government to allow religious bodies to have their normal worship and services in the state and it is to take effect immediately.

A press statement issued, on Thursday, by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Kingsley Fanwo, for the Kogi COVID-19 Squadron Committee, urged religious leaders to put in place preventive measures by providing sanitisers for all worshippers at the entrance of churches and Mosques.

The statement also urged them to make sure that sitting arrangements in Mosques and Churches is done to ensure social distancing.

“We also urge Churches and Mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement for a long period of time.

“The COVID-19 Squadron Committee also urges religious leaders to continue to pray for the end of the pandemic so that the world can return to normal life and activities.

