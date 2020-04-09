The Kogi State Government has lifted the ban on religious gatherings that was imposed on the state on March 20th. The ban was imposed as a measure to prevent the importation of Coronavirus into the state.

Since the ban was imposed, the state has not recorded any case of the coronavirus disease.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo and released today April 9, it was disclosed that lifting of the ban was to enable religious bodies to resume their normal worship and services.

Fanwo said the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The state government also directed all worship centers to provide hand sanitizers for their worshipers.

The statement read:

”Sitting arrangements in mosques and churches should be done to ensure social distancing. We also urge churches and mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within an enclosed confinement.”

