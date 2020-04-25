The Lagos State government has approved special e-portals that will allow tertiary institutions owned by the state to commence online lectures as part of measures to reduce the impact of Coronavirus on education.

Seven schools that are expected to benefit from the initiative are: Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Lagos College of Health Technology and Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the virtual classes to ensure physical distancing among students and their lecturers.

The government has said the move will also help in the maintenance of the state’s tertiary academic calendar despite lockdown caused by the pandemic.

All students were, therefore, advised to utilize the unique opportunity to keep themselves engaged while the pandemic lasts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

