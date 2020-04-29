On Wednesday, April 29, the Lagos State Government announced the discharge of 49 recovered coronavirus patients.

According to a tweet the state Ministry of Health on Wednesday, the discharged patients consist of 28 females and 21 males, one of which was a Greek national.

They were discharged from the Yaba and Onikan isolation facilities..

This brings the number of recoveries in the state to 187.

However, despite the encouraging figures, the state has remained the epicentre of the virus with a total of 844 infections.

