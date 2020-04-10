The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has begun a house to house search for individuals who may be infected with COVID-19 in the state.

This was revealed by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, during a joint Press briefing on COVID-19 intervention held in Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday April 9.

He stated that the Coronavirus case identification campaign tagged the ‘Community Active Case Search’ commenced on Monday April 6, 2020 and is expected to run for two weeks across the State.

He explained that health workers will be tasked with moving from house to house, including health facilities, in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires on citizens. He further said questions that will be asked will focus on COVID-19 symptoms.

The commissioner emphasized that the officials carrying out the exercise can be identified with the COVID-19 Outbreak Response tags and letter from the Local Government.

According to him,

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make inquiries about symptoms of cough, cold and fever. This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the State. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly”

