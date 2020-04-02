Lawmakers at the Rivers State House of Assembly are supporting the state Government in tackling COVID-19 by donating one month salary.

Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani told journalists in the state on Wednesday that the decision is a collective one, including 32 members of the 9th Assembly of Rivers State.

“In our last plenary, the house directed two of its standing committees (Committee on Health and Committee on Information) to interface with the Ministry of Health and other agencies responsible for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the State and to continue to update the House on the progress or otherwise.

”Based on this directive and the feedback so far received from the Joint Committee on the proactive measures put in place by the State Government, we have resolved that one month salaries of all members of the Rivers

State House of Assembly members be deducted by the Rivers State Ministry of Finance and remitted to the Committee set up by his Excellency Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic in the State.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Information and co-Chairman of the Joint Committee on Covid-19, Enemi Alabo George also at the briefing said the move was a collective decision of the members of the House and done as a contribution to the welfare of the people of the state.

He added that the committee is impress with the proactive steps taken by the State Government in preventing the spread of the pandemic and also the preparation for management of cases should there be such eventualities.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health and Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee on Covid-19, Sam Ogeh appreciates the Ministry of Health for its swift response in preparing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state governor, Wike had earlier announced that all markets in the state be shut from Saturday, March 28.

This was after he confirmed index case of Coronavirus in the state.

The Governor also directed all Civil Servants from Grade Level 1 – 10 to remain at home from Friday, March 27 until further notice.

