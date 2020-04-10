Following the spread of the novel Coronavirus around the world, 13 Nigerians in diaspora have been reported dead from COVID-19 complications abroad.

The federal government has listed the names of the deceased.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), published a video in honour of the victims via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

A breakdown of the figure shows that eight persons died in the UK while five others died in the US.

The Nigerians listed are:

Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom)

Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom)

Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom)

Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom)

Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom)

Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom)

Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom)

Bassey Offiong (USA)

Caleb Anya (USA)

Mmaete Greg (USA)

Akeem Adagun (USA)

Laila Abubakar Ali (USA)

Patricia Imobhio (USA)

Bassey Offiong, a 25-year-old chemical engineering student of Western Michigan University, US, was expected to complete his degree a few weeks before he passed on.

Sa’adu was a medical doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex and Ealing NHS Trust, before he died at the age of 68.

The Street Journal reports that efforts are currently being made to evacuate Nigerians from foreign countries.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, while speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, said about 200 Nigerians in the United States have indicated interest in evacuation to Nigeria as a result of the novel COVID-19.

As of April 9, 2020, 288 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Nigeria. Of that figure, 51 persons have recovered with seven deaths recorded.

The World Health Organization had reported that atleast 1.3 million people have tested positive for the virus, with over 60,000 dead as a result of the virus.

