The Lagos State Government has swung into action and sealed off the Agege Central Mosque after some angry worshippers attacked members of the State COVID-19 Taskforce mandated to monitor and enforce compliance against public gatherings exceeding 25 people in the state.

The attacked occurred yesterday went the Muslim faithful congregated to observe their evening prayers.

Read the initial story here https://thestreetjournal.org/2020/04/angry-muslim-worshipers-beat-up-covid-19-task-force-officers/

The curfew imposed on the state aims to curb the spread of the coronovirus pandemic.

