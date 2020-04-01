Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown order in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has given directives on how security personnel who violate human rights while enforcing the lockdown order can be reported.

The commission directed its staff to monitor and document all nationwide cases of human rights violations for proper action.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the commission’s secretary, Tony Ojukwu said:

“Members of the public can either report by telephone calls or text messages or video to relevant staff of the Commission.

“They are to ensure that such reports include the location of the violation, date, time of such violations including a clear description of alleged violators and their victims, gender and vulnerability (if possible, name, Sex, rank, and security outfit of security personnel(s) or official(s).”

The statement further directed that complaints of human rights violations should be reported for documentation and directed for redress to the Commissioners of Police of the three areas affected through:

i) CP FCT: 08033438900

ii) CP Lagos: 08033438179 and

iii) CP Ogun: 08033438900

It also directed that complaints of violations involving the Military should be reported to the Commission for documentation and directed for redress to the Director Army, Civil-Military Affairs, 08057750691.

Members of the public, bystanders, and eyewitnesses who can get video coverage of any violations can forward these to NHRC designated numbers for documentation and followup.

The numbers include 08037875427, 08179371339, 08034354537,and 07033398657.

The commission, however, has urged law enforcement agencies to refrain from all forms of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of Nigerians in the implementation of the government’s directives.

