A man thought to be in self-isolation after returning to Kano from Abuja has reportedly died.

The man identified as Abdulrasheed Ibrahim, and a resident of Gwammaja Quarters in Kano, was not seen for days after his return. His neighbours thought he was self-isolating after his return from Abuja last Monday.

The neighbours revealed to The Nation immediately he arrived Kano, he was seen washing his car before going on the alleged self-isolation.

The Neighbours who observed that he had been indoors for three days became worried after an offensive smell started oozing out of the deceased’s house.

Neighbours alerted the man’s relatives who then broke into his home where he was found dead.

The incident was confirmed by the Director, Public Health and Disease Control, Dr Imam Wada Bello.

The Director has called for calm, stating that health officials have been deployed to the scene to exercise all requisite medical measures.

He further revealed that the blood sample of the deceased has been collected for medical examination, and that the public would be informed about the outcome of the test that is currently been conducted.

