As a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari imposed a lockdown on the FCT, Lagos and Ogun State, in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite the lockdown which has lasted for four weeks, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus keeps increasing and has spread to almost all the states in the country. Latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, shows that Nigeria has 1273 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 239 recoveries, while the death toll stands at 40.

Even before the lockdown, Nigeria has been faced with several challenges, especially poverty. Many families in Nigeria feed and survive with less than $1 per day.

With the high percentage of unemployment and many working as daily paid workers, the lockdown has taken a great toll on the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria.

Our Correspondent, Farati Adefila took to the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital to find out how the lockdown has affected businesses and if residents were aware of the distribution of palliatives by the Nigerian Government.

It followed that, even though the respondents were aware that palliatives were been distributed by the government, neither them nor anyone they know have benefited.

Watch the Video below…

