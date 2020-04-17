The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche at a news conference in Abuja today disclosed that the military will be donating two coronavirus-testing laboratories, to augment the government’s fight against the pandemic.

Enenche said that the two laboratories were the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and Nigerian Air Force Reference Laboratory in Lagos.

He said that the laboratories were to support Federal Government efforts toward tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.

”The armed forces, hereby, encourages the general public to abide by the guidelines provided by the government on preventive measures against contracting the virus.

“Among is the instruction on lockdown given by the federal and various state governments.

”This will ensure that appropriate actions are taken by relevant agencies to identify and manage cases promptly to prevent community transmission.

”Therefore, the Military reiterates that, the essence of the measure is for the good of Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country.

”Thus, all are kindly requested to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that the lockdown is effective,” he said.

Enenche disclosed that the armed forces will support other security outfits to combat criminal activities.

“Consequently, all criminally minded individuals are hereby warned to desist from disturbing the peace of other citizens.

“Otherwise, they will be tackled appropriately in line with the principles of Internal Security Operations and Rules of Engagement, to ensure the security of lives and property,” he said.

The coordinator urged the public to provide credible information to law enforcement agents on criminal activities in their neighbourhoods, to enable them nip their plans in the bud.

“The Military assures citizens that it is resolute and committed to the security of lives and property of the populace,” Enenche said.

