On March 20, 2020, Mohammed Atiku who happens to be the son of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and was subsequently quarantined at the Specialist Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

He recently had an interview with Arise TV and spoke about his coronavirus status, fake news in Nigeria and prospects for the future.

According to him:

“On the 20th of this month (March), I tested positive for COVID-19 and later that night I was brought over to the isolation centre at the Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital

“I am currently on my 11th going 12th day here and I hope to be out soon, perhaps when my next test is taken and the results are favourable, I would be on my way out, hopefully.

“But I decided to do this video just so that I could speak about my experience and I hope it will be of help and value to the society and people out there, Nigerians in particular

“When I came here, my first few days, I was asymptomatic but I was nervous; high level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, actually it was very difficult those few days, especially being the index case was the first case here in Abuja. I think that was really the main challenge.

“But day by day, I grew stronger, thanks largely to all the goodwill and prayers and support I got from a vast array of Nigerians many people whom I don’t know, but of course more obviously My family, my friends my associates, and a whole lot of people who have been very supportive.

We thank God as well and good.”

“One thing I’ll like to speak to Nigerians that I experience is fake news. Fake news it’s very bad, and it compounds your problems if you’re in a vulnerable situation, perhaps being from a politician family I didn’t really feel that pain as much but people who are more vulnerable this thing could affect their health, it could affect their immune system as well,” Mohammed added.

He continued:

“So let me urge people out there to be very transparent with the way they treat information, let them be careful in spreading information that is false, these things aggravate Health condition, in my case, even people within the estate that I live were prevalence to fake news it’s quite unfortunate but I’m not really her to take about those specifics but I’ll like to urge all of us to come together and see how we can support one another because this is a challenge to our society, a challenge to our future, a challenge to the present. The people will come together and understand that this is a point that requires a collective effort than the sooner we overcome this.

“The longer it stays to do that, then the longer the impact in terms of feudality, the potentials and also economy impact

“Thankfully as you see the number statistics, most people will be fine but we can’t ignore the few that will not be fine so…Let’s work hard,

Let’s support the government,

Let’s compile with directives from the WHO, the federal government, state government so that we can overcome this challenge sooner than later in the end.

“Moving on I’ll also like to ask that we pray, show our medical staff a lot of support, they are risking their lives. Have seen it first hand how they come close to patient and how exposed they are

“We need to pray that none of them gets infected, nothing befalls them, any kind of harm will come to their families because they’re our backbones we have to appreciate and be thankful to them,

“We have to be thankful to the authorities, extended authorities especially on the front line but they are playing a lot of role

“So Nigerians, let’s come together,let’s put away politics and defeat this pandemic

We can do it, we can do it very effective if we work together”

