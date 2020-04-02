A woman who defied the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Osun State, was on Wednesday rescued by some residents after she jumped into the Osun River at Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

The woman, identified as Kafayat Alake, could have drowned but was lucky as some concerned residents who had seen her walking on the bridge promptly rescued her.

One David Johnson, who rescued her said: “The thing happened so fast that we could not stop her. However, when she jumped, people called for help, prompting me to dive in, and I was able to rescue her.

We were somewhere around that place when the woman’s body dropped from the bridge. At first, we thought she was either pushed or fell over by mistake. While others were calling for help, I had to jump into the river and rescue her.”

While explaining the situation, she disclosed that she hails from Alapaaro, Isale Osun, Osogbo. She said she had three children and could not cater for them due to some financial predicament.

“My husband stays in Lagos. We separated about 13 years ago,” she said. Later, she was rushed to a nearby hospital in an O’ambulance for a medical check-up.

