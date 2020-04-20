The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that Borno and Akwa Ibom State have recorded their first deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was confirmed in an early morning tweet via the NCDC official handle on Monday, April 20.

The fatality in Borno was the index and only case in the state, while a total of nine cases have been confirmed in Akwa Ibom.

Of the remaining eight cases in the south-southern state, the NCDC said five COVID-19 cases were active and three patients have recovered and been discharged.

The two new deaths announced by the health agency bring the total number of fatalities recorded since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria to 21.

On Sunday, the NCDC announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 across the country – the highest number of infections recorded in a day.

Seventy of the new cases were discovered in Lagos, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed seven more cases.

Katsina and Akwa Ibom reported three new cases respectively while one infection was confirmed in each of Jigawa, Bauchi, and Borno (the index) States.

Twenty-one states and Abuja have reported at least one case of coronavirus while seven states and the FCT have recorded one death or more.

On the other hand, a total of 170 patients who initially tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered and been discharged across the country.

