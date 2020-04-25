The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) today unveiled two new molecular labs into Nigeria’s laboratory network for COVID-19 testing.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC said the labs were located at the Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and the Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna.

This brings the number of labs that can test for the virus in the country to 15.

The NCDC has said it is ramping up testing for the virus nationwide as experts maintain increased testing is key to defeating the virus.

