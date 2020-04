The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned Nigerians against ingesting bleach in a bid to treat COVID-19.

NCDC in a post shared on its official Twitter handle, warned Nigerians not to attempt to ingest bleach as Nigeria continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the health agency, ingesting bleach exposes a person to health complications and even death.

