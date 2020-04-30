The Nigerian government has announced its plan to decontaminate 125 aircraft and 13 airports as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood at the daily briefing by members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday April 29.

However, he noted that the decontamination exercise might be slow due to the nature of the aviation industry, but noted that two aircrafts have already been decontaminated.

Mahmood said;

“Aviation sector is such a specialized sector. We cannot rush things. I did say that we have mapped out 125 aircraft and 13 airports. “So far, we have decontaminated and disinfected two aircraft. Why we are not rushing it is because of the nature of the industry. “It is a place that when it comes to safety, everything must be followed carefully, and even when we want to do that, we have to follow their lead as to how and where to go while decontaminating the aircraft. “For the airports, we need to be led on where we need to go, how and when we need to also. The decontamination is ongoing because there are other facilities that we are decontaminating across the country. So, we will go as soon as they are ready for us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

