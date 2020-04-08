The Lagos State Commissioner of Health has disclosed that another coronavirus-related death has occurred. He disclosed that the victim was a 66-year-old British National who traveled from India via Dubai and arrived in Lagos on March 17.

He made the disclosure in a post on his Twitter page.

“Lagos recorded another #COVID19 related death; a 66-year-old Briton who traveled from India via Dubia to Lagos on the 17th of March, 2020. Let’s #Stayathome and #StaySafe to stop the spread of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos,” he tweeted.

Lagos State currently has 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.

