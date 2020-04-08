The Katsina State Government on Tuesday announced the death of Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura based private medical practitioner who recently returned from Lagos and died three days after in the state.



The State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, while announcing the death of the first COVID-19 victim in the state, said the result from the laboratory tests showed that he was COVID -19 positive which contributed to his death



According to the Governor, Dr Yakubu who is a native of Kogi State was also said to be suffering from Hypertitis and threats of hypertension.



The doctor, aged 60 died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura, three days ago. The deceased owned a private hospital in Daura and had visited #Kogi, where he hailed from, and later travelled to Lagos.



Masari said on returning to the state, Yakubu became ill and was admitted to the hospital, where he died.



The Governor further announced the commencement of contact tracing of all those the dead medical practitioner must have come into contact with from Lagos to katsina between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

