Barely hours after the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) reported that no new cases had been identified in Lagos, the Lagos State government has confirmed the death of two more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients at its isolation centres in the state.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in the state, announced this on Tuesday while giving an update on the disease.

Abayomi, who made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle, said the fatalities involved a male and a female.

He noted that Lagos, which has been the worst-hit state since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, recorded no new case on Monday.

The commissioner explained that one of the new deaths was a 45-year-old Nigerian man who returned from India in January.

