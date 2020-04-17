The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has announced plans to relax the presidential lockdown order imposed on the state as six more coronavirus patients were discharged today, leaving the state with only three active cases.

The Governor announced this on his Twitter handle on Friday evening saying that residents will be allowed to move around the state on Monday, April 20, Wednesday, April 22, and Friday, April 24.

Gov. Abiodun said this will afford residents the opportunity to attend to business, and buy foodstuff.

