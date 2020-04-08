Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, says the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 lacks the power to end or extend the lockdown imposed by the President.

Responding to questions from reporters on Tuesday, the SGF who is also the chairman of the task force stated that only President Muhammadu Buhari could take a decision on the issue.

“He (Buhari) and he alone will make the decision as to when the lockdown would either be extended or it will stop at the expiration of 14 days,” Mustapha said at the briefing of the task force which held in Lagos.

