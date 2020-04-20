Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State says the state government has spent over N1billion to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Benin during a live briefing on the virus by the State Response Team on Sunday, Governor Obaseki reiterated his administration’s commitment in ending the scourge of the virus in the state.

“The government of Edo State is leading this battle from the front. We have already spent over N1billion of our limited resources so far on this fight.

“We have constituted the Edo State Fund-Raising Committee which is made up of our sons and daughters who are captains of industries, religious leaders, traditional rulers to help us galvanise efforts at mobilizing resources to beef up the state government’s response to this pandemic,” he said.

According to him, the decision of the state government to review the partial lockdown imposed on residents was borne after reviewing the COVID-19 tests carried out on suspects.

While calling on residents of the state to support his administration’s efforts in fighting the virus, the governor appealed for donations by spirited individuals and groups.

