There has been serious panic among the residents of Maplewood Estate, Lagos Island, where Tinubu’s late Chief of Staff lived following the public announcement by the All Progressives Congress, APC, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that his Chief of Staff, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Lateef Raheem, died of COVID-19 complications,

Tinubu, had on Monday, through a statement by his media aide, Mr. Tunde Ramon, confirmed that Raheem died of COVID-19 complication aside from his underlying diseases like High Blood Pressure and Diabetes.

Consequently, a concerned resident, identified as Jumu’ah Abiodun, a social commentator, political analyst and journalist based in Lagos, stated raised the alarm among residents in an open letter to COVID-19 Incident Commander, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the need to act fast over Tinubu’s CSO death.

Abiuodun, in the latter made available to Vanguard, urged Sanwo-Olu to save the residents of the estate as well as members of the public.

Abioudun, who commended Sanwo-Olu and his team for the efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, stated, “To curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the state you have serious work, like serious work ahead to do Mr. Governor.

“Let me go straight to the point and set the record straight, I don’t know if you are aware of ASP, Lateef Raheem’s death but am sure he should be well known to you and some of your associates. Raheem was the former CSO to the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

