A Coronavirus patient at the Infectious Disease Control Center, Down Quarters, Kaduna State, has engaged a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel in physical combat after attempting to escape from the facility under the pretext of going for early morning prayers.

The patient, who was not named, was said to have attacked Corps Assistant Joshua Philip, one of the persons watching guard over the facility, after he prevented him from going out of the premises for fear of exposing other persons in the neighbourhood to the virus.

In a statement by Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga, security had been beefed up around the isolation centre to prevent a similar occurrence.

The statement reads, “A COVID-19 patient attempted to escape from the isolation centre in Kaduna.

“A confrontation ensued between our personnel and the patient who forcefully picked the keys to the gate of the centre and tried to escape.

“The patient was arrested by Corps Assistant Joshua Philip who was among officers on duty at the isolation centre.

“The COVID-19 patient engaged Philip in serious fracas after he stopped him from leaving the isolation centre. This exposed the officer to COVID-19.

“The keys were disinfected and the doctor gave the personnel some drugs. He was instructed to self-isolate for two weeks and to call the centre if he developed any symptoms.

“The Corps has since strengthened its security measure at the isolation centre.”

