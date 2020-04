A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses have just delivered a Covid-19 woman of a bouncing baby girl this afternoon.

Both the 40-year old mother and the 3.3kg baby are doing fine.

Our gratitude go to the gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge. We shall overcome.

