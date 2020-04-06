The AMVCA attendee, Seun O, who tested positive to COVID-19 has been discharged from the Lagos state isolation centre.

The singer and photographer shared a video on Sunday, April 5, 2020, confirming his exit from the isolation centre after being confirmed negative.

Recall that the artist went viral after a WhatsApp chat leaked of him sharing how he was experiencing symptoms of the novel virus but refused to subject himself to be tested.

Seun reportedly returned from the United Kingdom days before attending the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards amidst showing symptoms of the virus.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

