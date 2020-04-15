Lagos has recorded another coronavirus-related death. The victim is a 63-year-old man.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who announced this, revealed that the deceased had no travel history nor any contact with any of the confirmed cases of COVID19 cases.

The Commissioner tweeted:

”25 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed in Lagos State.

Total number of confirmed #COVID19Lagos cases rises to 217

8 fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 2 females & 6 males were discharged

Total discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos is now 69.

Lagos recorded another #COVID19 death; a 63 year old male, Nigerian

who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case.

Total #COVID19 related deaths now stands at 7” his tweet read