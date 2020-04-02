Mr Elijah Mohammed, Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), has appealed to pharmacists to ensure the availability of essential medicines and commodities such as hand sanitisers and face masks at reasonable prices to the general public.

Mohammed made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The registrar commended Nigerian pharmacists on the role so far played toward the control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country through small scale compounding and production of hand sanitisers as well as public enlightenment/awareness on the disease.

“The situation we are in at the moment, is a wake-up call to our colleagues in the hospital settings to reactivate the compounding and manufacturing units of their various institutions,’’ he said.

According to him, there is no doubt that these efforts would contribute greatly to the availability of essential medicines at affordable prices in the facilities.

“The last few weeks have been very tough for us as a nation and the pharmacy industry. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has come with several challenges to the global community and our industry is especially hard hit.

“However, I believe strongly that if we join hands as men of honour, we will surely defeat this common enemy.

“I wish to implore all pharmacists to continue to stay safe and observe all protective measures to safeguard themselves, families and the general public,’’ Mohammed said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

