The Presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 have expressed concern over the increased spread of Coronavirus across Nigeria which it blamed on inter-state travel. Speaking at the daily briefing on Thursday April 16, the national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu urged Nigerians to limit their movement as he also pointed out that people are being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos.

Sani said; “I will like to talk on travel restrictions and to reemphasise the need for people to stay at home especially in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun.

I would also like to note the issue of people travelling in-between states, inter-state travel.

We have noticed that community spread is now being traced to people travelling across state borders.

We need to try and restrict our movement in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This is particularly pertinent with regards to news of people being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos which is quite concerning to us.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

