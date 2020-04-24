Plateau state commissioner of health, Ninkong Ndam has disclosed that the state’s index case of Coronavirus is a 20-year-old lady identified as Hauwa Yakubu.

Ndam who provided more details about the index case, said she arrived Plateau from Kano on April 17 and has been quarantined since her arrival.

Her samples were taken and sent to NVRI Vom Laboratory for COVID-19 testing after she showed symptoms of Coronavirus.

The test result with Lab number NVRI-COV-137 and Epistemology Number NIE-PLS-JJN-20-004, came out positive on Thursday April 23.

