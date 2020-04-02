Rev. Fr. Cletus Gotan, the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, has urged Nigerians to return to God in prayer to end the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Gotan, a Professor of Education and Provost, College of Education, Gindri, Plateau, gave the advice in an interview on Wednesday.

According to him, God decided to allow the pandemic have its way in the world to teach the human race a big lesson.

The cleric said that both and Christians and Muslims must go on their knees and ask God to intervene.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is not just like that but it came to teach us a lesson.

“So, to overcome it, we must return to the Lord; we must be prayerful

“Whether you are a Christian or a Muslim, the time calls for intense and fervent prayer to curb the spread of the dreaded disease in the country,’’ Gotan said.

The cleric called on Nigerians to strictly adhere to safety measures put in place by government to end the pandemic.

