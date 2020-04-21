Germany’s Governmental Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Tuesday said it was sceptical whether a large number of coronavirus tests were needed for a possible Bundesliga re-start in May.

The Vice-President of RKI, Lars Schaade, said that tests should be reserved for those who might have caught the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which could, however, include footballers.

“I do not see why certain sections of the population, whether they are athletes, you can think of anything else that might have a certain social interest, why they should be screened routinely,” he said.

Schaade also spoke of a difficult question on the issue of tests in football.

Politicians have signalled that the Bundesliga could resume in May behind closed doors and under strict health rules.

However, plans to make play safe include: tests every three days for players, coaches and other staff present at games. This would amount to some 20,000 tests until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Schalke Boss Clemens Toennies, said that laboratory of his meat-business could examine the tests, adding that at the moment, his laboratories could process 730,000 tests per week.

It is planned to significantly raise that number over the next weeks.



