The second COVID-19 patient in Enugu State has been discharged barely 24 hours after the first patient was released.

The Commissioner for Health, Associate Prof Ikechukwu Obi made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Enugu on Thursday.

The commissioner said that the patient had recovered and tested negative to the Coronavirus.

The state Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that one patient had been discharged.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced two cases of COVID-19 in the state that were in isolation and receiving care.

According to Obi, two of them are now negative for the Coronavirus and have been discharged.

“We encourage our people to continue to stay home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a face mask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to the people to call the designated help lines to report any suspected cases of COVID-19.

NAN

