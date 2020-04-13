The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that six more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Lagos state Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.

The Governor announced this on Twitter this evening. This brings the total number of patients to have been discharged to 61.

He wrote:

”My dear Lagosians,

I bring you more good news of progress in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from the IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to COVID-19.

These additional discharged cases brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61. I appeal to residents to continue to observe the recommended precautionary guidelines of social distancing and a high level of personal hygiene.”

