Scientists who have been assessing how long coronavirus can survive on surfaces found that the virus is stable on the outer later of a surgical face mask for 7 days but dies after 24 hours on cardboard and just three hours on paper.

Coronavirus symptoms: what are they and should you see a doctor? SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, can survive on surgical face masks for up to seven days, scientists claim.

The novel coronavirus is being rapidly studied to understand how long it remains contagious on various surfaces and under certain conditions.

A piece of research from Hong Kong found ‘a significant level of infectious virus could still be detected on the outer layer of a surgical mask’ after seven days.

But researchers from the US report no viable SARS-CoV-2 was measured after 24 hours on cardboard, indicating using the postal service is relatively risk-free.

Printing papers and newspapers kill the virus in three hours and experts have announced the likelihood of infection from goods that have been transported is low.

