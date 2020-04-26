The Ondo State Government has reported three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to seven.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, announced this in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The governor disclosed that one of the new cases was a suspect arraigned in a court in Akure, the state capital on Friday last week.

The suspect was among the four men arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the state;s Commissioner of Police had been duly informed about the status of the infected suspect, adding that they have begun line tracing of police officers and others in the facility where the suspect was detained.

According to the governor, the suspect has been isolated from others in detention and would be moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner gave an assurance that the State Command will ensure adequate security of the IDH premises to prevent the suspect from escaping.

