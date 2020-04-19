As part of the measures to be taken to boost the country’s dwindling economy after the novel coronavirus has been tackled, Mr. Wole Arisekola, publisher of The Street Journal magazine advises on economy recovery solution.

He said” When the Coronavirus finally exhausts itself and danger is over, let’s do something good for our country. Let us suspend Hajj, Umrah and Jerusalem pilgrimage for 2 years”.

“Let us be patriotic for at least 10 years by discouraging smuggling

“Let’s spend our holidays in Nigeria , eat in Nigerian restaurants, buy Nigeria products, buy local meats and veggies and support local businesses.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

