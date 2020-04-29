The coronavirus death toll of the United States has climbed to more than 58,300, surpassing the deaths of Americans from the Vietnam War.

More Americans have died in three months of the outbreak of Covid-19-related illness than the 58,220 Americans who died over two decades ago in Vietnam War.

The number of lives lost in the U.S. during the pandemic and the U.S. death toll in that war are slightly the same now, However, the death rate from the coronavirus in America is considerably higher.

The coronavirus death toll now stands at about 17.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In 1968, the toughest year for the U.S. in Vietnam, the death toll of 16,899 occurred at about half the pandemic’s rate.

The pandemic has also been marked by nationwide death tolls surpassing 2,000 on six days this month. The highest daily toll for Americans fighting in the Vietnam War was on Jan. 31, 1968, when 246 U.S. personnel were killed during the Tet Offensive.

